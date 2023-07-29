Cwm LLC Acquires 6,201 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 68,900.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 535,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 31.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 88,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 357.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 116,093 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 139,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 142.3% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 74,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:PMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $470.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.