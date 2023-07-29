Cwm LLC Acquires 691 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

