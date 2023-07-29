Cwm LLC Acquires 800 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

IYY stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.65.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

