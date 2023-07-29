Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 9,304 iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $22.81.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.