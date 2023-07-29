Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 103,025 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

TRGP stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

