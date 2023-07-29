Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $236.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.78 and a 200 day moving average of $291.67. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $374.48.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.75.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

