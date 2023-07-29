Cwm LLC Buys 4,349 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1,915.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

