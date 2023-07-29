Cwm LLC Buys 476 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CZR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

