Cwm LLC Buys 6,654 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 414.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLB. UBS Group cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

