Cwm LLC Buys 725 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

