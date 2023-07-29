Cwm LLC Buys 984 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DTM opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

