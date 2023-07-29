Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 364,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.