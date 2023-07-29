Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Stock Down 0.8 %

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

