Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BIP shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 441.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

