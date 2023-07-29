Cwm LLC Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,367,000 after buying an additional 613,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $237.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $300.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

