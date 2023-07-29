Cwm LLC Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.26.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

