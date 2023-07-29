Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CVB Financial



CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

