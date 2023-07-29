Cwm LLC Has $169,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,211,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 731,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,429 shares of company stock worth $5,551,016 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

