Cwm LLC Has $184,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1,351.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR opened at $44.66 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.