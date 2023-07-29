Cwm LLC Has $190,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

