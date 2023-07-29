Cwm LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $270.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.76. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.55.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

