Cwm LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNM opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNM. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

