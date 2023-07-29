Cwm LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 698.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.09 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.