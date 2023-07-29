Cwm LLC Increases Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.11) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.3 %

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

