Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 378.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XSLV opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.