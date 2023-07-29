Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

NYSE:OMI opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,837,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

