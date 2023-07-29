Cwm LLC Increases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $913,594,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,851,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,897,000 after acquiring an additional 116,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,178,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

