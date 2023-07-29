Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $191.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

