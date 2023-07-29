Cwm LLC Invests $195,000 in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $656,192.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,449,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,012,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clear Secure Trading Down 2.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of YOU opened at $22.86 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

