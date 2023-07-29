Cwm LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67,885 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,172,000 after purchasing an additional 194,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,038,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $112.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.53.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

