Cwm LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,280.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 6.1 %

BAH stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

