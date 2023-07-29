Cwm LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,223,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

