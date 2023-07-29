Cwm LLC Purchases 340 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in APA by 7,035.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on APA from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.12.

APA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.15 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

