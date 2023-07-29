Cwm LLC Purchases 63 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 527 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $393.46 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.41 and a 200 day moving average of $363.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.