Cwm LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 215.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $177.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.