Cwm LLC Purchases 808 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 161,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 71,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

