Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of STRL opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $60.58.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
