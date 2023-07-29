Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

