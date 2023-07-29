Cwm LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16,266.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,977,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after acquiring an additional 469,339 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,861,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXG opened at $74.92 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $434.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

