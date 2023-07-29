Cwm LLC Sells 112 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after acquiring an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,605,000 after acquiring an additional 333,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

