Cwm LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after buying an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,399.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 85,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,399.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,570 shares of company stock worth $400,592 and have sold 30,278 shares worth $2,770,408. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.