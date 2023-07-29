Cwm LLC Sells 223 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $152.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.16. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

