Cwm LLC Sells 255 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $213.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.68. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $214.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

