Cwm LLC Sells 295 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $368.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.14 and its 200 day moving average is $304.66. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

