Cwm LLC Sells 3,484 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 283.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.