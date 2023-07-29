Cwm LLC Sells 417 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.