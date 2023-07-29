Cwm LLC Sells 495 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:UOCT opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.