Cwm LLC Sells 5,995 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ RTL opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $960.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.00%.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

