DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DaVita by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

