Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $575.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $556.27.
Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $534.34 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $562.97. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor
In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 81.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
