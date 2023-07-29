Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $575.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $556.27.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $534.34 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $562.97. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 81.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.